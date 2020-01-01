Menu
2015 Honda Fit

LX 6-Spd MT - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! 6-SPEED MT! ACCIDENT FREE!

2015 Honda Fit

LX 6-Spd MT - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! 6-SPEED MT! ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$12,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,312KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4398147
  Stock #: 2143
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Freshly traded Honda Fit LX with all the right features has arrived! This fuel efficient hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and has been very well maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 1.5L 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, cruise control, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $12,488 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

