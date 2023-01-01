$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Honda Odyssey
Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 8 PASS!
2015 Honda Odyssey
Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 8 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
195,397KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3847
- Mileage 195,397 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Touring model
- Dealer serviced
- 8 passenger seating
Here comes another desirable touring package Honda Odyssey with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking sensors, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, memory seats, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Touring model
- Dealer serviced
- 8 passenger seating
Here comes another desirable touring package Honda Odyssey with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking sensors, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, memory seats, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 44,102 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier - EYE SIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 92,148 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! 140,145 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Odyssey