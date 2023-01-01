2015 Honda Odyssey

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- </span><span>Touring model</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced<br></span><span>- 8 passenger seating</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another desirable touring package Honda Odyssey with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking sensors, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, memory seats, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and much more! </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/><span></span></a></div><br /><div><br><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2015 Honda Odyssey

195,397 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 8 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 8 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10731746
  2. 10731746
  3. 10731746
  4. 10731746
  5. 10731746
  6. 10731746
  7. 10731746
  8. 10731746
  9. 10731746
  10. 10731746
  11. 10731746
  12. 10731746
  13. 10731746
  14. 10731746
  15. 10731746
  16. 10731746
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,397KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3847
  • Mileage 195,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Touring model
- Dealer serviced
- 8 passenger seating


Here comes another desirable touring package Honda Odyssey with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, factory remote start, back-up camera, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, parking sensors, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, memory seats, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! HTD SEATS! 44,102 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier - EYE SIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier - EYE SIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 92,148 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD - XTR PKG! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY! REMOTE START! 140,145 KM $28,500 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Odyssey