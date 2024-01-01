2015 Honda Odyssey

Menu
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Used
81,888KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4136
  • Mileage 81,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- 8 passenger


Here comes another Honda Odyssey EX at an excellent price point! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$22,900 PLUS HST & LIC.



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Honda Odyssey