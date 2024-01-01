Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- 8 passenger
- Well serviced

Here comes another Honda Odyssey SE for at a great price point! This spacious mini van is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 8 passenger seating, cloth interior, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2015 Honda Odyssey

149,462 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey

SE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! 8 PASS!

2015 Honda Odyssey

SE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! 8 PASS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,462KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4226
  • Mileage 149,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- 8 passenger
- Well serviced


Here comes another Honda Odyssey SE for at a great price point! This spacious mini van is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 8 passenger seating, cloth interior, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Honda Odyssey