2015 Honda Odyssey
SE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! 8 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,462KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4226
- Mileage 149,462 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- 8 passenger
- Well serviced
Here comes another Honda Odyssey SE for at a great price point! This spacious mini van is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet furl efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 8 passenger seating, cloth interior, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, cruise control, digital climate control (driver/pass/rear), AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$15,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Odyssey