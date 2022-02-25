$23,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Odyssey
EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! POWER DOORS! 8 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$23,999
- Listing ID: 8314572
- Stock #: 3132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- 8 Passenger
- Winter tires included
Here comes another desirable Honda Odyssey EX with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
