Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Odyssey

121,242 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! POWER DOORS! 8 PASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! POWER DOORS! 8 PASS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8314572
  2. 8314572
  3. 8314572
  4. 8314572
  5. 8314572
  6. 8314572
  7. 8314572
  8. 8314572
  9. 8314572
  10. 8314572
  11. 8314572
  12. 8314572
  13. 8314572
  14. 8314572
  15. 8314572
  16. 8314572
  17. 8314572
  18. 8314572
  19. 8314572
  20. 8314572
  21. 8314572
  22. 8314572
  23. 8314572
  24. 8314572
  25. 8314572
  26. 8314572
  27. 8314572
  28. 8314572
  29. 8314572
  30. 8314572
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,242KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8314572
  • Stock #: 3132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3132
  • Mileage 121,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- 8 Passenger
- Winter tires included

Here comes another desirable Honda Odyssey EX with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, smart-key, push start, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $23,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Toyota Prius - ...
 55,284 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 30,218 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 55,624 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory