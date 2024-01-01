2015 Honda Pilot

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4243
  • Mileage 126,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well serviced
- 8 passenger


Just landed is a lovely Honda Pilot Touring with all the right features! This 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for 9.99% O.A.C
$20,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

