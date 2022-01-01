Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Pilot

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Pilot

2015 Honda Pilot

SE,AWD,Certified,Backup Camera,DVD Player,Fogs

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Pilot

SE,AWD,Certified,Backup Camera,DVD Player,Fogs

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8109106
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H35FB502052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Back-Up Camera, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, Tinted, Alloys, Fog Lights, DVD Player, 8 Passengers, New Brakes all around, Good Running Condition, Clean CarFax,  Must See!!!

Click here to view CarFax:

(((CarFax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2019 Other Other E-B...
 1,400 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry LE...
 153,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 90,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory