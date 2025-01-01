$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Accent
GL
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
115,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8FU214310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64832AZ
- Mileage 115,348 KM
Vehicle Description
4D Hatchback 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
