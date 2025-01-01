Menu
4D Hatchback 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Hyundai Accent

115,348 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

2015 Hyundai Accent

GL

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
115,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8FU214310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64832AZ
  • Mileage 115,348 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Hatchback 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD | Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Security system, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.


Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2015 Hyundai Accent