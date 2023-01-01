2015 Hyundai Elantra...

$12,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082511

10082511 Stock #: PC1422

PC1422 VIN: 5NPDH4AE6FH645422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PC1422

Mileage 154,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.