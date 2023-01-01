Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

154,000 KM

Details Description

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10082511
  Stock #: PC1422
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6FH645422

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1422
  Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE ECONOMICAL RELIABLE CAR FOR YOUR DRIVING NEEDS LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

