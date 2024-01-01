Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2015 Hyundai Elantra

137,072 KM

Details Description

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Used
137,072KM
VIN KMHD25LH3FU238982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1153
  • Mileage 137,072 KM

Vehicle Description

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
2015 Hyundai Elantra