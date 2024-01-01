$10,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Used
137,072KM
VIN KMHD25LH3FU238982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1153
- Mileage 137,072 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2015 Hyundai Elantra