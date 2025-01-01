Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE, available now at Troys Toys! This sleek white Elantra boasts a comfortable grey interior and is powered by an efficient 1.8L I4 engine, perfect for navigating city streets and longer highway drives alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, youll experience a smooth and controlled ride in all weather conditions. This Elantra has been well-maintained and has only 110,133km on the odometer.

This Elantra SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Here are 5 features that make this car stand out:

Fuel Efficiency: The 1.8L I4 engine is known for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Stylish Design: The Elantras modern design and white exterior offer a clean and eye-catching look.
Comfortable Interior: The grey interior provides a welcoming and comfortable space for both the driver and passengers.
Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Elantra offers peace of mind on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2015 Hyundai Elantra

110,133 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

13195970

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,133KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE6FU244521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Hyundai Elantra