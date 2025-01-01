$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pristine 2015 Hyundai Elantra SE, available now at Troy's Toys! This sleek white Elantra boasts a comfortable grey interior and is powered by an efficient 1.8L I4 engine, perfect for navigating city streets and longer highway drives alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll experience a smooth and controlled ride in all weather conditions. This Elantra has been well-maintained and has only 110,133km on the odometer.
This Elantra SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are 5 features that make this car stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.8L I4 engine is known for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
- Stylish Design: The Elantra's modern design and white exterior offer a clean and eye-catching look.
- Comfortable Interior: The grey interior provides a welcoming and comfortable space for both the driver and passengers.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the Elantra offers peace of mind on the road.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
