2015 Hyundai Elantra

VIN: 5NPDH4AE6FH626160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,551 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.3 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,740 kg Max cargo capacity: 420 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Overall height: 1,430 mm Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Curb weight: 1,258 kg Provisional front air conditioning

