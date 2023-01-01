$16,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT
LEATHER/PANOROOF/NAV/H. SEATS/BLUETOOTH
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9613933
- Stock #: A6631
- VIN: KMHD35LH7FU246631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST
A6631
Vehicle Features
