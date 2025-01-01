Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

96,754 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

5.0 Ultimate

12430750

2015 Hyundai Genesis

5.0 Ultimate

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHGN4JF1FU013752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,754 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 Ultimate for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 Ultimate 96,754 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2015 Hyundai Genesis