Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Genesis

144,509 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe V6 PREMIUM - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6MT!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe V6 PREMIUM - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 6MT!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9610201
  2. 9610201
  3. 9610201
  4. 9610201
  5. 9610201
  6. 9610201
  7. 9610201
  8. 9610201
  9. 9610201
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610201
  • Stock #: 3490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3490
  • Mileage 144,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 6 Speed MT!
- Rare V6 model

Here comes a very rare and desirable Hyundai Genesis Coupe V6 Premium with a 6-speed manual transmission! This sporty coupe is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful 3.8L- 6 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, leather interior, heated seats, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, Bluetooth, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, AM/FM/CD/AUX, smart-key, push start, and more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available O.A.C
ONLY $16,900 PLUS HST & LIC.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2020 Kia Forte EX B...
 69,029 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 69,361 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 75,844 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory