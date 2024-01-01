$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYZUDLA5FG296532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,048 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 70,707 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX 100,072 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Soul EX KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 21,266 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe