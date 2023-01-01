Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2015 Hyundai Tucson

197,224 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

197,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF9FU050165

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 24091A
  Mileage 197,224 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2015 Hyundai Tucson