2015 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7271978

7271978 Stock #: P61223A

P61223A VIN: KM8JU3AG7FU096812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P61223A

Mileage 150,022 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.