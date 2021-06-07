Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

150,022 KM

Details

$11,998

+ tax & licensing


Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400


GLS | FWD | AC | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |



Location

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

150,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7271978
  • Stock #: P61223A
  • VIN: KM8JU3AG7FU096812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P61223A
  • Mileage 150,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth System, Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

GLS | SUNROOF | AC | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT
Gray

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic




