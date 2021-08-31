Menu
Account
2015 Hyundai Tucson

142,000 KM

$11,995

$11,995

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CAR FAX

2015 Hyundai Tucson

GL,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CAR FAX

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

142,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7751883
  • VIN: KM8JT3AF6FU026390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key less, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Tinted, Certified, 4 Cylinders, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

click here to view the Carfax:

((Car fax))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

