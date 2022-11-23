Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

164,659 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Hyundai Veloster

2015 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

2015 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,659KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437403
  • Stock #: C4191
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD4FU244191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C4191
  • Mileage 164,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

