2015 Infiniti QX50

131,683 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Used
131,683KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4244
  • Mileage 131,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- AWD


Just landed is a beautiful Infiniti QX50 with all the right features! This powerful SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful 3.7L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 360 camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$13,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$14,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

