The interior is appropriately swanky for this XJs place at the top of the Jaguar lineup, with quality materials and luxe styling. This 2015 Jaguar XJ is for sale today.
The pinnacle sedan of the Jaguar lineup, this XJ is the perfect combination of cutting edge technology, sporting vehicle dynamics, and opulent luxury. Its assertive styling turns heads and a roomy cabin gives you space to stretch out and enjoy the ride. While state-of-the-art systems keep you informed and entertained, the beauty and craftsmanship of this XJ are brought together with the power and driving experience you expect from a Jaguar. This sedan has 91,507 kms. It's dark sapphire metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V GDI DOHC Supercharged engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Aluminum spare wheel rim
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rear leveling suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Air rear spring
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Wheel Width: 10
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Intercooled Supercharger
Power open and close trunk
Rear door type: Power open and close trunk
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 82 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 988 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Overall height: 1,456 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Genuine wood/piano black dash trim
Max cargo capacity: 520 L
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Genuine wood/piano black trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm
Leather/piano black center console trim
Overall Width: 1,899 mm
Curb weight: 1,871 kg
Wheelbase: 3,032 mm
Overall Length: 5,127 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
