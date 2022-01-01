2015 Jaguar XJ

$32,005 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 5 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8139757

8139757 Stock #: UK1892

UK1892 VIN: SAJXJ1CD3F8V80033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1892

Mileage 91,507 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rear leveling suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Air rear spring Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Trim Chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Audio system memory card slot Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 14 Wheel Width: 10 Active suspension Tires: Profile: 40 Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Intercooled Supercharger Power open and close trunk Rear door type: Power open and close trunk Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 946 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 82 L Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 988 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm Overall height: 1,456 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Genuine wood/piano black dash trim Max cargo capacity: 520 L Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian Genuine wood/piano black trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,464 mm Leather/piano black center console trim Overall Width: 1,899 mm Curb weight: 1,871 kg Wheelbase: 3,032 mm Overall Length: 5,127 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.