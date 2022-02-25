$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk V6 Leather/Roof/Tech Pkg
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8339247
- Stock #: 54656
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS4FW612578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 143,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
