2015 Jeep Cherokee

143,001 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk V6 Leather/Roof/Tech Pkg

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk V6 Leather/Roof/Tech Pkg

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

143,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8339247
  • Stock #: 54656
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS4FW612578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54656
  • Mileage 143,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful condition trade. Cold Weather Group. Heated seats/steering wheel. Windshield Wiper De−Icer. SafetyTec Group. Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection. Technology Group. Fwd Collision Warn w/Active Braking. LaneSense Lane Departure Warn Plus. Auto High Beam Headlamp Control. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go. Comfort/Convenience Group. Power 8−Way Driver Seat. Remote Start System. Trailer Tow Group. Leather Interior Group. 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. CommandView dual pane sunroof. GPS Navigation with an 8.4 inch touchscreen. Nine amplified speakers & subwoofer

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

