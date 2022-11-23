2015 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,488 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 2 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9421144

9421144 Stock #: D110030B

D110030B VIN: 1C4PJLAB1FW737856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 151,261 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.