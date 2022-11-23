Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

151,261 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Sport

Location

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9421144
  • Stock #: D110030B
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB1FW737856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, 17" x 7" Steel Wheels, 3.734 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 24A, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.

Sport I4 FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Red


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

