2015 Jeep Compass

$9,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 7 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10240863

10240863 Stock #: 23330B

23330B VIN: 1C4NJDAB1FD197644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 147,756 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.