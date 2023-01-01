$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2015 Jeep Compass
2015 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
147,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10240863
- Stock #: 23330B
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB1FD197644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 147,756 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8