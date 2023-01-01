Menu
2015 Jeep Compass

193,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10334130
  • Stock #: PC1468
  • VIN: 1C4NJCAB3FD409485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1468
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN 2.4 SMALL 4 CYL ENGINE THAT RUNS GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENT COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

