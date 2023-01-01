2015 Jeep Compass

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10334130

10334130 Stock #: PC1468

PC1468 VIN: 1C4NJCAB3FD409485

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PC1468

Mileage 193,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.