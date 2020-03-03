2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.