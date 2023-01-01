Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

152,205 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

AWD/H. Seats/ Lthr/ Sunroof/ Previous Daily Rental

2015 Jeep Patriot

AWD/H. Seats/ Lthr/ Sunroof/ Previous Daily Rental

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10524567
  • Stock #: A3105
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0FD423105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,205 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude offers the versatility of 4WD, making it suitable for various terrains and weather conditions. Additionally, its leather interior, heated seats, and sunroof provide a comfortable and luxurious driving experience.

 

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

 

A3105

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

