Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, 4X4, High Altitude, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, P. Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, P. Seats, Only 125,415 Kms, Asking $11,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</span></p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

125,415 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude, 4x4, leather, sunroof, Alloys,

Watch This Vehicle
12818293

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude, 4x4, leather, sunroof, Alloys,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12818293
  2. 12818293
  3. 12818293
  4. 12818293
  5. 12818293
  6. 12818293
  7. 12818293
  8. 12818293
  9. 12818293
  10. 12818293
  11. 12818293
  12. 12818293
  13. 12818293
  14. 12818293
  15. 12818293
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,415KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB0FD381129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,415 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, 4X4, High Altitude, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, P. Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, P. Seats, Only 125,415 Kms, Asking $11,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 0 $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 89,100 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 70,416 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Jeep Patriot