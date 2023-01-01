Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

144,985 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sport CarPlay/Back Up Cam

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sport CarPlay/Back Up Cam

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

144,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524438
  • Stock #: 55211
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG5FL604411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 144,985 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident trade in absolutely fantastic condition. Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop. Upgraded radio with apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Back up camera. Upgraded roof panels which retract. Upgraded wheels and rims.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

