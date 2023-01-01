2015 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 9 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10524438

10524438 Stock #: 55211

55211 VIN: 1C4AJWAG5FL604411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 144,985 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.