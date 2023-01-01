$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Sport CarPlay/Back Up Cam
144,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10524438
- Stock #: 55211
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG5FL604411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 144,985 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident trade in absolutely fantastic condition. Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop. Upgraded radio with apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Back up camera. Upgraded roof panels which retract. Upgraded wheels and rims.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
