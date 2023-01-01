Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=font-size:14px;><span style=font-family:times new roman,times,serif;>This 2015 Jeep Wrangler has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a one owner Canadian vehicle. High-value options included with this vehicle are; touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel and 18" alloy rims, offering immense value.<br /> <br /><strong>A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.</strong><br /> <br />Why buy from us?<br /> <br />Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.<br /> <br />Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.<br /> <br />*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*</span></span><br />

2015 Jeep Wrangler

110,378 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA 4x4 | 4DR | MANUAL TRANSMISSION | HARD TOP

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA 4x4 | 4DR | MANUAL TRANSMISSION | HARD TOP

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 10715477
  2. 10715477
  3. 10715477
  4. 10715477
  5. 10715477
  6. 10715477
  7. 10715477
  8. 10715477
  9. 10715477
  10. 10715477
  11. 10715477
  12. 10715477
  13. 10715477
  14. 10715477
  15. 10715477
  16. 10715477
  17. 10715477
  18. 10715477
  19. 10715477
  20. 10715477
  21. 10715477
  22. 10715477
  23. 10715477
  24. 10715477
  25. 10715477
  26. 10715477
  27. 10715477
  28. 10715477
  29. 10715477
  30. 10715477
  31. 10715477
  32. 10715477
  33. 10715477
  34. 10715477
  35. 10715477
  36. 10715477
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,378KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0FL759852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 759852
  • Mileage 110,378 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Jeep Wrangler has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a one owner Canadian vehicle. High-value options included with this vehicle are; touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel and 18" alloy rims, offering immense value.
 
A used set of tires is also available for purchase, please ask your sales representative for pricing.
 
Why buy from us?
 
Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2022 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honoured to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 1400 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
 
Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please call us at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full inventory list and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.
 
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ from other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Used 2018 Toyota Sienna SE | 7 PASS | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Toyota Sienna SE | 7 PASS | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT 75,567 KM $38,937 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT 89,234 KM $25,494 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | APP CONNECT 91,177 KM $25,494 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler