2015 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
+ taxes & licensing
1 Owner Clean CarFax. Extremely clean vehicle. Connectivity Group. Dual Top Group. Uconnect 430 6.5 inch Touch/CD/Hard drive/NAV. 6.5 inch touchscreen GPS navigation. Remote start system. Both front and rear bumpers.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4