2015 Jeep Wrangler

31,520 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon NAV VERY CLEAN

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon NAV VERY CLEAN

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  Listing ID: 5349032
  Stock #: 54147
  VIN: 1C4BJWCG8FL760668

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 31,520 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner Clean CarFax. Extremely clean vehicle. Connectivity Group. Dual Top Group. Uconnect 430 6.5 inch Touch/CD/Hard drive/NAV. 6.5 inch touchscreen GPS navigation. Remote start system. Both front and rear bumpers.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

