2015 Jeep Wrangler

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 8 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9906119

9906119 Stock #: NK4895A

NK4895A VIN: 1C4AJWAG2FL671709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # NK4895A

Mileage 66,881 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Body-coloured grille Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 75 Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Trailing arm rear suspension Leading link front suspension Additional Features Removable Top Automatic locking hubs Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Rear door type: Conventional Tumble forward rear seats Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers ABS Traction Control Manual convertible roof Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 70 L Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Rear Leg Room: 904 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,872 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,423 mm Front Head Room: 1,049 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,135 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,557 L Overall Length: 4,161 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm Curb weight: 1,759 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,497 kg Overall height: 1,842 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.