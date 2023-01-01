$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2015 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Low Mileage
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
66,881KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906119
- Stock #: NK4895A
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG2FL671709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # NK4895A
- Mileage 66,881 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING! Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits: - Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions - Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals - Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians - Carfax Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available - Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late! At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience. Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
An SUV unlike any other, the 2015 Jeep Wrangler offers exceptional off-road capability, says Edmunds.com. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Discover open-air freedom and excitement in the only 4x4 off-road convertible. The 2015 Jeep Wrangler delivers Best-in-Class capability and power together with exceptional style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 66,881 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $252.24 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $32791 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Body-coloured grille
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 75
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Additional Features
Removable Top
Automatic locking hubs
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Rear door type: Conventional
Tumble forward rear seats
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Manual convertible roof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,423 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,135 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,557 L
Overall Length: 4,161 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,135 mm
Curb weight: 1,759 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,497 kg
Overall height: 1,842 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2