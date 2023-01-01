$6,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
2015 Kia Forte
1.8L LX+
Location
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
155,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10607985
- Stock #: 24017B
- VIN: KNAFX4A67F5327102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 155,591 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
