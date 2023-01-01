Menu
2015 Kia Forte

155,591 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

1.8L LX+

2015 Kia Forte

1.8L LX+

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607985
  • Stock #: 24017B
  • VIN: KNAFX4A67F5327102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,591 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

