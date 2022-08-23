$14,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
SX - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
- Listing ID: 8986018
- Stock #: 3286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New rear brakes
- Well equipped
Here comes a freshly traded Kia Forte SX with all the all the goodies! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
Only $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
