Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Forte

89,557 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

SX - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

SX - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8986018
  2. 8986018
  3. 8986018
  4. 8986018
  5. 8986018
  6. 8986018
  7. 8986018
  8. 8986018
  9. 8986018
  10. 8986018
  11. 8986018
  12. 8986018
  13. 8986018
  14. 8986018
  15. 8986018
  16. 8986018
  17. 8986018
  18. 8986018
  19. 8986018
  20. 8986018
  21. 8986018
  22. 8986018
  23. 8986018
  24. 8986018
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,557KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986018
  • Stock #: 3286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3286
  • Mileage 89,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New rear brakes
- Well equipped


Here comes a freshly traded Kia Forte SX with all the all the goodies! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 6.99% O.A.C!
Only $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Kia Forte SX - ...
 89,557 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 58,517 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 126,767 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory