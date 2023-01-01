$10,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Optima
EX
2015 Kia Optima
EX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
184,868KM
Used
VIN KNAGN4A77F5567852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1119
- Mileage 184,868 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Convenience
Clock
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Exterior
Front fog lights
Laminated Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Courtesy lights: door
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Body side moldings: body-color
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Dash trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 2.89
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / low washer fluid
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Shift knob trim: leather / wood
Storage: accessory hook / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Interior accents: chrome / wood-tone
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
2015 Kia Optima