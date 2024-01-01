Menu
2015 Kia Optima

173,153 KM

2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY

2015 Kia Optima

EX LUXURY

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

173,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGN4A70F5554554

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 63256ABZ
  Mileage 173,153 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2015 Kia Optima