$12,986+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Rondo
EX LUXURY
2015 Kia Rondo
EX LUXURY
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$12,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,062KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHU8A30F7122885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 68,062 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2021 Kia Sportage EX S 115,318 KM $19,986 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord EX-L AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 203,353 KM $2,986 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Seltos EX 11,548 KM $31,986 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$12,986
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2015 Kia Rondo