$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
LX
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
139,235KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 633545
- Mileage 139,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
