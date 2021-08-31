2015 Lexus NX 200t

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare F-Sport 3 pkg
- Equipped with Lexus safety sense
Here comes a beautiful Lexus NX 200t F-Sport 3 package with only 46,000km! This sporty SUV is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Heads-up display, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front & rear parking sensors, wireless charger, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $35,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
