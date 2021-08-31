Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus NX 200t

46,515 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

F-SPORT 3 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 200t

F-SPORT 3 - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! HUD!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,515KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7985229
  • Stock #: 3050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3050
  • Mileage 46,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare F-Sport 3 pkg
- Equipped with Lexus safety sense



Here comes a  beautiful Lexus NX 200t F-Sport 3 package with only 46,000km! This sporty SUV is in immaculate condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!




Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, Heads-up display, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front & rear parking sensors, wireless charger, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more! Too many features to list!!!




Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $35,900 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Wireless Charger
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 62,642 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 116,229 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Odyssey E...
 158,639 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory