Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Well serviced<br></span><span>- Highly optioned<br></span><span>- Low mileage</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a beautiful Lexus RX350 Sport Design with only 88,572km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, sunroof, heated steering wheel, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2015 Lexus RX 350

88,572 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus RX 350

SPORT DESIGN AWD - LEATHER|NAV|BACK-UP CAM|BSM|

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus RX 350

SPORT DESIGN AWD - LEATHER|NAV|BACK-UP CAM|BSM|

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,572KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4120
  • Mileage 88,572 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned
- Low mileage


Here comes a beautiful Lexus RX350 Sport Design with only 88,572km! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, sunroof, heated steering wheel, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$25,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 87,370 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 2.4 AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 2.4 AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF! 136,687 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XSE V6 - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Toyota Camry XSE V6 - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 75,511 KM $20,488 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus RX 350