2015 Lexus RX 350
SPORT DESIGN AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED/COOLED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
- Listing ID: 8174038
- Stock #: 3108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Here comes another gorgeous Lexus RX 350 Sport Design in the perfect colour combo! This beautiful SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $30,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
