2015 Lexus RX 350

113,375 KM

Details Description Features

$30,488

+ tax & licensing
$30,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Lexus RX 350

2015 Lexus RX 350

SPORT DESIGN AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED/COOLED SEATS!

2015 Lexus RX 350

SPORT DESIGN AWD - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! HEATED/COOLED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$30,488

+ taxes & licensing

113,375KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8174038
  Stock #: 3108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3108
  • Mileage 113,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Here comes another gorgeous Lexus RX 350 Sport Design in the perfect colour combo! This beautiful SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!



Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD,  back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!



Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $30,488 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

