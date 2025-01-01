Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Lincoln MKC Base Sophisticated Style & Refined Comfort in Black Step into luxury with this 2015 Lincoln MKC a premium compact SUV that blends elegance, performance, and technology into one sleek package. Finished in classic black, this MKC delivers a bold presence on the road and a smooth, quiet ride inside. ? Turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost Engine Responsive & Efficient ? Stunning Black Exterior with Chrome Accents ? Refined Interior with Soft-Touch Materials & Ambient Lighting ? Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Climate Control ? SYNC® Infotainment with Bluetooth & Voice Control ? Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors ? Smooth Ride Quality & Confident Handling With its upscale design and thoughtful features, the Lincoln MKC offers a luxury driving experience at an incredible value. Ideal for daily driving, highway cruising, or weekend getaways this SUV checks all the boxes for comfort and class. Come see it in person this black beauty wont last long! The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2015 Lincoln MKC

238,121 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Lincoln MKC

As Is Special | You Certify You save!

Watch This Vehicle
12610900

2015 Lincoln MKC

As Is Special | You Certify You save!

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12610900
  2. 12610900
  3. 12610900
  4. 12610900
  5. 12610900
  6. 12610900
  7. 12610900
  8. 12610900
  9. 12610900
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
238,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMTJ2AH5FUJ38217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,121 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lincoln MKC Base Sophisticated Style & Refined Comfort in Black

Step into luxury with this 2015 Lincoln MKC a premium compact SUV that blends elegance, performance, and technology into one sleek package. Finished in classic black, this MKC delivers a bold presence on the road and a smooth, quiet ride inside.

? Turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost Engine Responsive & Efficient
? Stunning Black Exterior with Chrome Accents
? Refined Interior with Soft-Touch Materials & Ambient Lighting
? Heated Front Seats & Dual-Zone Climate Control
? SYNC® Infotainment with Bluetooth & Voice Control
? Rearview Camera & Parking Sensors
? Smooth Ride Quality & Confident Handling

With its upscale design and thoughtful features, the Lincoln MKC offers a luxury driving experience at an incredible value. Ideal for daily driving, highway cruising, or weekend getaways this SUV checks all the boxes for comfort and class.

Come see it in person this black beauty wont last long!

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT | No Accidents | Remote Start for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT | No Accidents | Remote Start 22,097 KM $32,096 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Prefferd | No Accidents | Sunroof for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Prefferd | No Accidents | Sunroof 84,259 KM $22,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Sport | Alpine Sound | One Owner for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Sport | Alpine Sound | One Owner 49,098 KM $44,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2015 Lincoln MKC