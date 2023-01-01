2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 7 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10211253

10211253 Stock #: 22726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22726

Mileage 92,771 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.