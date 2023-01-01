Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

169,966 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

4dr Sdn Man GX

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,966KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10660980
  • Stock #: 257957
  • VIN: jm1bm1u73f1257957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,966 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda 3 Sedan 4 door< 4 Cylinder, Finished in Gray with matching interior, Loaded with most options This one is Priced to sell fast ! We are the Home Of Low! Low! Prices! that is why this is the lowest price in the Area, Only asking $11995.00 Cert & Serviced, Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto Sales. Hurry in before this is sold, This Vehicle will be Landing the Week of November 15/23.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: full wheel covers
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity
Odometer and Trip Odometer
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker
auxiliary audio input jacks and 2 USB audio input

Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

