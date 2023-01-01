$11,995+ tax & licensing
519-749-8888
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Man GX
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
$11,995
- Listing ID: 10660980
- Stock #: 257957
- VIN: jm1bm1u73f1257957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,966 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda 3 Sedan 4 door< 4 Cylinder, Finished in Gray with matching interior, Loaded with most options This one is Priced to sell fast ! We are the Home Of Low! Low! Prices! that is why this is the lowest price in the Area, Only asking $11995.00 Cert & Serviced, Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto Sales. Hurry in before this is sold, This Vehicle will be Landing the Week of November 15/23.
Vehicle Features
