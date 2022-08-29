2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 2 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9237580

9237580 Stock #: 1044

1044 VIN: 3MZBM1V78FM149283

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1044

Mileage 155,282 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning door pockets Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip integrated turn signals Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Cargo Area Floor Mat Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake diameter: 11.0 Door trim: cloth Vanity mirrors: dual Upholstery: premium cloth Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Parking brake trim: leather Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Power outlet(s): two 12V Grille color: silver Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Cross traffic alert: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Internet radio app: AHA Exhaust tip color: metallic Headlights: halogen Window defogger: rear Alternator: 100 amps Rear brake diameter: 10.4 Steering ratio: 14.0 Axle ratio: 3.85 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone proximity entry system reclining maintenance due voice operated Stitcher low battery Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

