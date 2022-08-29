$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring
Location
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
155,282KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9237580
- Stock #: 1044
- VIN: 3MZBM1V78FM149283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,282 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Door trim: cloth
Vanity mirrors: dual
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Parking brake trim: leather
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Grille color: silver
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Internet radio app: AHA
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 100 amps
Rear brake diameter: 10.4
Steering ratio: 14.0
Axle ratio: 3.85
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
reclining
maintenance due
voice operated
Stitcher
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
