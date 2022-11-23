$19,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$19,999
- Listing ID: 9406927
- Stock #: 3405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 46,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single Owner
Here comes another Mazda 3 GS Sport hatchback with only 47km! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats alloys, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
