2015 Mazda MAZDA3

46,893 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SPORT - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,893KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9406927
  • Stock #: 3405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 3405
  • Mileage 46,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single Owner


Here comes another Mazda 3 GS Sport hatchback with only 47km! This spacious hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats alloys, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available O.A.C!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

