2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 8 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9406927

9406927 Stock #: 3405

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 3405

Mileage 46,893 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features SMART KEY Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

