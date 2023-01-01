Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

129,146 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT SPORT - LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT SPORT - LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9501436
  2. 9501436
  3. 9501436
  4. 9501436
  5. 9501436
  6. 9501436
  7. 9501436
  8. 9501436
  9. 9501436
  10. 9501436
  11. 9501436
  12. 9501436
  13. 9501436
  14. 9501436
  15. 9501436
  16. 9501436
  17. 9501436
  18. 9501436
  19. 9501436
  20. 9501436
  21. 9501436
  22. 9501436
  23. 9501436
  24. 9501436
  25. 9501436
  26. 9501436
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

129,146KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501436
  • Stock #: 3433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 3433
  • Mileage 129,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- 2.5L motor
- New brakes all around
- Well serviced


Here comes another beautiful Mazda 3 GT Sport with all the right features! This sporty hatchback is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, sunroof, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, digital climate control, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available O.A.C
ONLY $15,499 PLUS HST & LIC.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 165,296 KM
$15,488 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 129,146 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 87,767 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory