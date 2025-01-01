Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced</span><br><span>- Rare diesel<br>- Highly optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes a very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec diesel with all the right equipment! This spacious AWD SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! <br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L - 6 cylinder diesel engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, distance assist, attention assist, blind-spot warning, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, alloys, sunroof, fog lights, key-less entry, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C</span><br><span>Extended warranty available!</span><br><span>$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><span> </span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div><br /><div><br></div>

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

153,970 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

12430309

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,970KM

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4418
  • Mileage 153,970 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Rare diesel
- Highly optioned


Here comes a very rare and desirable Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec diesel with all the right equipment! This spacious AWD SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3L - 6 cylinder diesel engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, distance assist, attention assist, blind-spot warning, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, alloys, sunroof, fog lights, key-less entry, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$20,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class