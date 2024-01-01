$2,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
SE
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Used
151,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 445401a
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
sold as is
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
Email Beta Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage