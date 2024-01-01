Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>sold as is<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722616227227_4533949183854349 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

151,000 KM

Details Description

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

  1. 11550003
  2. 11550003
  3. 11550003
  4. 11550003
  5. 11550003
  6. 11550003
  7. 11550003
  8. 11550003
  9. 11550003
  10. 11550003
  11. 11550003
  12. 11550003
  13. 11550003
  14. 11550003
  15. 11550003
  16. 11550003
  17. 11550003
  18. 11550003
  19. 11550003
Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 445401a
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

sold as is

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 192,660 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 232,112 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Civic 4DR LX AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2006 Honda Civic 4DR LX AUTO 200,424 KM $6,299 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage